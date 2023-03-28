Hotline TNT share “If We Keep Hangin Out” from new tape, touring with Toner

Originally a solo project for singer-songwriter Will Anderson that blossomed into a full, NYC-based group, Hotline TNT have shared a track off their upcoming promo tape, Spring Disco, which drops on Saturday (4/1). "If We Keep Hangin Out" is a lo-fi acoustic guitar-centric ballad with fuzzy vocals and ringing chords reminiscent of Elliott Smith and The Moldy Peaches. Listen below.

Hotline TNT have a bunch of live shows coming up, beginning in their hometown on April 1 at Project Reach at 39 Eldridge St (tickets sold at the door). They'll also be on a short tour with Toner that includes a Brooklyn show on April 29 at Baby's All Right. All dates below.

Three of Hotline TNT's five members made a surprise appearance at Enumclaw's show at Elsewhere Zone One last weekend, where they played new song "Protocol." Check out video of that below as well.

Hotline TNT -- 2023 Tour Dates

April 1 - NYC - Project Reach (all ages)

April 22 - Binghamtom - SUNY Bing w/ TAGABOW (not open to public)

April 25 - NYC - Fordham University w/ Toner (not open to public)

April 28 - Philadelphia, PA - Foto Club w/ Toner

April 29 - Brooklyn, NY - Baby's All Right w/ Toner