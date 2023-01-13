Hotsy Totsy Burlesque paid tribute to Weird Al Yankovic (NSFW pics)

Hotsy Totsy Burlesque paid tribute to the legendary "Weird Al" Yankovic with an evening of striptease set to some of his classic songs at The Slipper Room on Thursday night. Hosted by Handsome Brad and Cherry Pitz, the evening featured performances from Venatrix (to "Smells Like Nirvana"), Rosie Tulips and GoGo Gadget ("Hey Ricky"), Violet Luna ("Party In The CIA"), Perse Fanny ("Word Crimes"), Bitsy Brulee ("Amish Paradise"), and Cherry Pitz ("Foil"), as well as LeGrand Chaton and Miranda Raven. See pictures from the whole evening by Sachyn Mital below.

Hotsy Totsy Burlesque has shows coming up each month; the next ones are a tribute to Disney Princesses on February 9 at Slipper Room, and a Dungeons and Dragons-themed event on March 9. See their full calendar here and get tickets via Slipper Room.