House of Love announce rescheduled North American tour

UK band House of Love were supposed to go on their first North American tour in nearly three decades in 2020 which, like everything else, got canceled due to the pandemic. That tour has finally been rescheduled and is happening in October, with stops in Philadelphia, NYC, Boston, Montreal, Toronto, Detroit, Chicago, San Francisco, Sacramento, Los Angeles, and Pioneertown. All dates are listed below.

The NYC show is at Gramercy Theater on October 14. Tickets for previously purchased shows are valid for the new dates. Check out their full tour schedule in the new tour poster below.

As to who will be in the band apart from frontman/songwriter Guy Chadwick, that remains to be seen. It will definitely not include guitarist Terry Bickers, who doesn't like to fly and is no longer listed as part of the band's lineup. Stay tuned.

In other news, The House of Love's 2005 album Days Run Away, which reunited Chadwick and Bickers after 25 years and is very good, finally hit streaming services this year. Listen to that, and watch a few classic House of Love videos, below.