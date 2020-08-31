House of Yes temporarily closed after liquor license suspension

Bushwick venue House of Yes had reopened for "outdoor drinks & food in a seated, limited capacity, socially-distanced environment," but now they've had to close their doors, after having their liquor license suspended by the State Liquor Authority. They announced the news on Facebook, writing that they were also cited for the volume of the music they were playing, and for the presence of "a few individual people within our perimeter who were not perfectly following safety guidelines." Here's their message in full:

Pandemic life just keeps getting weirder.

Unfortunately, our liquor license was suspended yesterday by the State Liquor Authority (SLA) 💔 Therefore, we will be temporarily closed while we focus on doing everything in our power to work with the SLA in good faith to restore our license and reopen.

One big reason for suspension referred to how we were serving food at our outdoor dining area. The latest safety guidelines mandated by the Governor require that food be served alongside alcohol at all bars, and we thought we were complying with these rules by offering food-to-order from our sister restaurant. Unfortunately we learned that this does not comply with the technical requirement of our license.

We were also dinged for the volume of our ambient music, and for a few individual people within our perimeter who were not perfectly following safety guidelines. Safety has always been our #1 priority, and this situation was no different. We tried our absolute best to follow all the guidelines dictated by 4 different agencies, and still somehow came up short.

Although devastating, we know it is temporary. We miss you already. But, in true House of Yes fashion, we are figuring that sh!t out, and we’ll be back in action as soon as possible!

In the meantime, head over to https://linktr.ee/houseofyesnyc to learn how you can support us and stay connected while we're closed ❤️

xoxo