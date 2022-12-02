Houston man arrested and charged with Takeoff’s murder

A suspect has been charged with the murder of Migos rapper Takeoff, CNN reports. Houston Police Department Chief Troy Finner announced at a press conference on Friday (12/2) that Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, had been arrested on Thursday evening on Houston's east side. Cameron Joshua, 22, was also charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Speaking at the press conference, Houston Police Sgt. Michael Burrow called Takeoff an "innocent bystander," saying, "The event was a private party, there was a lucrative dice game that went on at the event, there was an argument that happened afterwards outside the bowling alley which led to the shooting. I can tell you that Takeoff was not involved in playing the dice game, he was not involved in the argument that happened outside, he was not armed. He was an innocent bystander."

Police are asking that any witnesses of the altercation or shooting come forward, saying that "over 30 people" were standing outside at the time.