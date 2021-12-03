Houston rapper Monaleo shares “We Not Humping,” debut project due in 2022

Houston rapper Monaleo, who went viral for "Beating Down Yo Block" and has a standout verse on Maxo Kream's Weight of the World, is back with a new single, "We Not Humping." It's a fun, loud, in-your-face song that takes a retro '80s-style beat and makes it sound totally modern. Monaleo also revealed that her debut project will arrive in early 2022. Stay tuned for more on that and listen to "We Not Humping," along with previous single "Suck It Up" and the aforementioned "Beating Down Yo Block," below.

