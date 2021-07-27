Houston’s Necrofier share blackened punk ripper off debut LP for Season of Mist

Houston's Necrofier formed in 2018 with members of Venomous Maximus, Oceans of Slumber, Night Cobra, and Insect Warfare, and released their debut EP Visions In Fire that same year. They later added Josh Bokemeyer (Church of Disgust) on second guitar, and now they're releasing their debut full-length Prophecies of Eternal Darkness on October 22 via Season of Mist. They've got a sound that pulls as much from '90s black metal as it does from Texas' thrashy, punk-infused metal scene, as you can hear on their ripping new single "The Black Flame Burns." Listen and watch the Dwayne Cathey-directed video below.

Necrofier also have Texas shows in August with Goatwhore and Frozen Soul (who also just announced a lengthy tour of their own) and they're playing Maryland Deathfest 2022. All dates are listed below.

Tracklist

1. The Black Flame Burns

2. Darker than the night

3. Madness Descends

4. Return to Chaos

5. Death Comes to Us All

6. Unholy Hunger

7. Betrayal of the Queen

8. Plaque Requiem

Necrofier -- 2021/2022 Tour Dates

8/11: San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger*^

8/12: Corpus Christi, TX @ House of Rock*^

8/13: Austin, TX @ The Lost Well (sold out)*^

8/14: Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Bar & Grill*

8/15: Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall*^

5/29/22: Baltimore, MD @ Maryland Deathfest

* - w/ Goatwhore

^ - w/ Frozen Soul