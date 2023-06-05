How Did This Get Made? announce East Coast tour dates
Paul Scheer, Jason Mantzoukas and June Diane Raphael's long-running movie podcast How Did This Made? will be back on the East Coast in August for the first time since the pandemic. Cities includes Boston, NYC, Philly and DC.
The NYC date happens August 10 at Beacon Theatre, and tickets for that and the other East Coast shows go on sale Friday, June 9 at 10 AM local time, with presales starting June 7 at 10 AM local with code BONKERS.
This month, Paul, June and Jason have a three-night residency at Largo in L.A. All dates are listed, along with a stream of this week's HDTGM (Fast X with guests Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg), below.
How Did This Get Made? - 2023 Tour Dates
June 15 - Los Angeles - Largo
June 16 - Los Angeles - Largo
Aug 9 - Boston - Chevalier Theater
Aug 10 - NYC - Beacon Theatre
Aug 12 - Philadalphia - Miller Theater
Aug 13 - Washington, DC - Warner Theater