How Did This Get Made? announce East Coast tour dates

Paul Scheer, Jason Mantzoukas and June Diane Raphael's long-running movie podcast How Did This Made? will be back on the East Coast in August for the first time since the pandemic. Cities includes Boston, NYC, Philly and DC.

The NYC date happens August 10 at Beacon Theatre, and tickets for that and the other East Coast shows go on sale Friday, June 9 at 10 AM local time, with presales starting June 7 at 10 AM local with code BONKERS.

This month, Paul, June and Jason have a three-night residency at Largo in L.A. All dates are listed, along with a stream of this week's HDTGM (Fast X with guests Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg), below.

How Did This Get Made? - 2023 Tour Dates

June 15 - Los Angeles - Largo

June 16 - Los Angeles - Largo

Aug 9 - Boston - Chevalier Theater

Aug 10 - NYC - Beacon Theatre

Aug 12 - Philadalphia - Miller Theater

Aug 13 - Washington, DC - Warner Theater