How to watch Super Bowl 2023 – Rihanna’s Halftime Show & Chris Stapleton’s National Anthem included

UPDATE: Watch Rihanna's Halftime Show and the game's other musical performances HERE.

--

Super Bowl LVII goes down today (2/12) at Glendale, Arizona's State Farm Stadium, with the Kansas City Chiefs playing the Philadelphia Eagles. Rihanna is playing the halftime show, which marks her first public performance in nearly six years, and pre-game performances include Chris Stapleton singing the National Anthem, Babyface singing "America the Beautiful," and Sheryl Lee Ralph singing "Lift Every Voice and Sing." Festivities start at 6 PM Eastern and you can watch on FOX with cable TV, stream it free on the Fox Now app or on foxsports.com, or stream it on Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV and Sling TV.

Speaking with Apple Music Radio host Nadeska Alexis about putting her setlist together for the Halftime Show, Rihanna said:

The set list was the biggest challenge. That was the hardest hardest part. Deciding how to maximize 13 minutes, but also celebrate. That’s what this show’s gonna be, it’s gonna be a celebration of my catalogue in the best way we could have put it together. And you only have 13 minutes, that's the challenge, so you’re trying to cram 17 years of work into 13 minutes. So it’s difficult. You know, some songs we have to lose because of that, and that’s gonna be okay. But I think we did a pretty good job of narrowing it down.

And about her long-awaited new music, she added, "Musically, I’m feeling open. I’m feeling open to exploring, discovering, creating, things that are new, things that are different, things that are off, weird, might not ever make sense to my fans." Last year, Rihanna released two new songs for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack, "Lift Me Up" and "Born Again." She hasn't released a new album since 2016's ANTI, one of the best albums of the 2010s.

Watch the trailer for Rihanna's Halftime Show and her Apple Music interview below. We've also rounded up 12 music & comedy-related commercials that you can watch now.