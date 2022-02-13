How to watch the Super Bowl 2022 Halftime Show + 10 commercials to watch now

Super Bowl LVI goes down today (Sunday, February 13) from Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium with the Los Angeles Rams playing the Cincinnati Bengals, and will air live starting at 6 PM ET on NBC, Peacock, and the NBC Sports App. You can also stream it live on YouTube TV or Hulu + Live TV with a subscription. On the music side of things, Jhene Aiko is singing "America the Beautiful," Mickey Guyton is singing the National Anthem, and the Halftime Show will feature Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar. All the performances will be released as a live visual album on TIDAL after the game. You can pre-save that now.

UPDATE: The show happened. Watch and read more HERE.

In a press conference earlier this week, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, and Snoop Dogg spoke about the show. "This is what it's about. This is what hip hop and the NFL is supposed to be about: representing about a change, about moving forward, so we appreciate the NFL for even entertaining hop hop because we know there are a lot of people who won't [have] hip hop on stage," Snoop said.

Dre added, "We're gonna open more doors for hip hop artists in the future and making sure that the NFL understands this is what it should have been a long time ago. We're gonna show exactly how professional we can be, how dope we can be on stage and how exciting we are going to be to the fans. This should have happened a long time ago as far as hip hop [goes]. Hip hop is the biggest genre of music on the planet right now so it's crazy it took all of this and all of this time for us to be recognized. We're going to do a fantastic show and we're going to do it so big that they can't deny us in the future."

Mary J. Blige just released her new album Good Morning Gorgeous, and Snoop just released his new album BODR, aka "Bacc on Death Row," his first album since buying Death Row Records. Despite rumors, Kendrick Lamar never ended up releasing a new song before the game. There's also speculation that the Tupac hologram could make an appearance, but nothing confirmed.

As for this year's commercials, they include Doja Cat covering Hole's "Celebrity Skin" in a Taco Bell ad, Andre 3000 narrating a Squarespace ad that stars Euphoria's Zendaya, an Austin Powers-themed General Motors ad, a Seth Rogen and Paul Rudd reunion in a Lay's ad, a Big Lebowski-themed Michelob ULTRA ad with Steve Buscemi and Peyton Manning, a Planet Fitness fan with Lindsey Lohan, a Booking.com ad with Idris Elba, a Hellman's Mayo ad with Pete Davidson, an Amazon Alexa ad with Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson, a Busch Beer ad with Kenny G, and more. Watch all of those below.

--

25 Early 2000s Rap Albums That Hold Up Today