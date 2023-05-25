‘How to With John Wilson’ shares trailer for 3rd and final season

For fans of How to With John Wilson, I've got good news and bad news. The good: the wonderfully unique and hilarious HBO docu-essay series returns with its third season on July 28. The bad: this will be the final season of the show.

"As we started work on Season 3 I found it exciting to think of it as the last one," Wilson shared in a statement. "It ended up opening a lot of narrative possibilities that weren't available to us before and gave us the freedom to try some really ambitious stuff. While a part of me would be happy to go on making How To indefinitely, I take a lot of pride in trying to make the style and imagery feel surprising, and I would prefer to end the show while that's still the case. Thematically, we also kind of reach a vanishing point by the finale, and it felt like a natural place to sign off."

Wilson has also shared the Season 3 trailer, which looks as amazing, surprising and funny as the show's first two seasons. S3 episode topics include "How to find a public restroom," "how to work out," and "how to clean your ears." Watch the trailer below.

As for what Wilson will do next, he says, "I plan to continue to experiment within the world of non-fiction and any ideas I have left over will just be put into the next thing," continuing, "The project of documenting the current moment never really ends and even if the work changes title and shifts form, there will always be something worth capturing. It's a miracle that a program like this ever made it on to HBO in the first place, and after 18 episodes, it feels like we pulled off some kind of incredible heist. I feel melancholy ending a project with such an amazing team, but I can't be more thankful to HBO for their support, and for the fact that they let us experiment for three amazing seasons. So if you're a fan of the show – thanks for watching, and buckle up, because there's a crazy trip you're about to take."