Howie Pyro memorial show happening with D Generation, Brian Fallon, Eugene Hutz, HR & more

Punk veteran, D Generation member, Danzig band member, venue co-founder, DJ, and more Howie Pyro sadly passed away last month at age 61, following a long battle with liver disease, and now his former band D Generation and several of his peers are teaming up to celebrate his life at a memorial concert in NYC. The "Howie Pyro Forever: A Rock and Roll Memorial" concert goes down on July 23 at Bowery Ballroom, and in addition to D Generation, it features Brian Fallon (of The Gaslight Anthem), Eugene Hutz (of Gogol Bordello), Theo Kogan (of Lunachicks), The Toilet Boys, HR (of Bad Brains), Jimmy G. (Murphys Law), Paul Bearer (Sheer Terror), Kid Congo Powers, and Holly Ramos (of Fur and Oso My Brain). Tickets are on sale now, and proceeds will go to the UCLA Liver Transplant Foundation. Poster below.

Howie Pyro loading...