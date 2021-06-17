Hubert Lenoir enlists Mac DeMarco & Kirin J Callinan for “Secret” from upcoming album

French-Canadian dynamo and BV SXSW day party show-stealer Hubert Lenoir is finally following up his Polaris nominated Darlène with a new album, Musique Directe, which will be out this fall via Worse/Terrible Records and Simone Records. Where Darlène was fairly rock-oriented, Musique Directe explores R&B and incorporates recordings Hubert made with his iPhone.

The first single from the album is "SECRET," which features Kirin J Callinan on guitar, Mac DeMarco on drums, and is in definite slow-jam territory. "This is a song about the feeling of unshared love and being rejected when you know that it’s only because you’re different,' Hubert says. "It talks about social rejection and keeping those feelings for yourself because 'what’s the point' and anyway you don’t stand a chance. Not necessarily feeling bitterness or blaming the others but still finding the situation extremely sad and sending condoléances to everyone that is like me, everyone that could live with the same ostracization in silence. A way of saying: I’m sorry, it won’t be easy."

The video, directed by Noémie D. Leclerc, plays off those themes and also plays off Say Anything a little too. You can watch that, and a trailer for the album, below.