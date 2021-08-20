Hubert Lenoir shares “Dimanche Soir,” announces U.S. tour dates

Montreal's Hubert Lenoir is gearing up to release his new album, which has been slightly retitled, now called PICTURA DE IPSE : Musique directe, and will be out September 15 via Worse/Terrible and Simone Records. Where his Polaris-nominated 2018 debut was more of a rock affair, this one floats on hazy R&B vibes. You can get a feel for that with new single and video, "Dimanche Soir" ("Sunday Night").

“Coming from a conservative background and going to school in the countryside of Quebec, a lot of my parents' friends or partners thought I was this weirdo queer artsy no good loser and once I achieved success with my art in the last 2-3 years the whole vibe started to change," says Lenoir of the song. "I remember being so confused by it. The song talks about social pressure coming from your family circle and materialism. How weirdly your social status and wealth can switch the opinion people have on you.”

The video for "Dimanche Soir" plays out in a surreal sitcom environment and you can watch that below.

While there may be a language barrier for some -- he sings in French -- seeing him live is universal, and is something you're not likely to forget. He's doing his most extensive U.S. touring to date this fall surrounding his appearance at Hopscotch in Raleigh, including shows in Harrisonburg, VA, Philly, NYC (Mercury Lounge on 9/15), and Winooski, CT. Then in October, Hubert will be on another short run, including Chicago and Madison, WI as well as Ontario shows in Windsor and Toronto. All dates are listed below.

Hubert Lenoir - 2021 Tour Dates

Sep 10 - Crayola House - Harrisonburg (VA)

Sep 11 - Hopscotch Festival - Raleigh (NC)

Sep 14 - Milk Boy - Philadelphia (PA)

Sep 15 - Mercury Lounge - New York (NY)

Sep 16 - Monkey House - Winooski (VT)

Oct 20 - The Empty Bottle - Chicago (IL)

Oct 21 - University Of Madison - Madison (WI)

Oct 22 - Phog - Windsor (ON)

Oct 23 - The Garrison - Toronto (ON)