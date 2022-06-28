Hudson Mohawke preps album ‘Cry Sugar,’ releases double single with visualizer (watch)

Glasgow electronic wiz Hudson Mohawke has announced a new album, Cry Sugar, out August 12 via Warp (pre-order). It promises to be an absolute maximalist fantasy, kicking off with the release of the title song, "Cry Sugar (Megamix)" and an all-out psychedelic visualizer directed by kingcon2k11. The mix explores every crevice of HudMo's sonic reach, dipping into R&B, '90s house, trap, trance, and nightcore sounds--among much else. His saccharine tags are the only constant. The single comes with a B-side as well, the darker-tinged "Bicstan." It's a distorted and high, high, high energy mix, reminding us what Hudson Mohawke can do in the EDM space alone. Check out both songs below.

A press release details the album's wide-ranging influences, saying Cry Sugar is "deeply informed by apocalyptic film scores and soundtracks by everyone from the late Vangelis to the goofy major-chord pomp of 90s John Williams." It serves as "Mohawke’s own demented OST to score the twilight of our cultural meltdown." This is also the inspiration for the album's cover art, painted by Wayne horse Willehad Eilers--which you can check out below. (The painting above, also by Eilers, is the single artwork.)

