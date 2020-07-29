Hugh Masekela & Tony Allen’s “We’ve Landed” gets remixed by Matthew Herbert

Rejoice, the collaborative album by horn great Hugh Masekela and iconic afrobeat drummer Tony Allen, was released back in March. The two had begun sessions back in 2010 with producer Nick Gold (Buena Vista Social Club), and following Masekela's death in 2018, Allen and Gold finished the record, with contributions from Tom Herbert (Acoustic Ladyland/The Invisible), Joe Armon-Jones (Ezra Collective), Mutale Chashi (Kokoroko) and Steve Williamson. Sadly, we lost Allen as well in April, but Rejoice stands as a testament to power of their playing, talent and skill. You can listen to Rejoice, and watch a short documentary about the making of the album, below.

The final track on the album, the chilled-out, groovy "We've Landed," has been given over to very talented British electronic musician Matthew Herbert, who drops the temperature even further, giving the track a sliced-up, but darkened mood. "It was already a tough brief to remix two such important and wonderful musicians," Matthew tells us. "Before Tony died I was trying my best to make it upbeat and celebratory. But after his sudden passing, all I could hear was his absence. I started on the night I heard the sad news. The mix is in memory of Tony, an inspiring and generous musician."

You can watch the video for Matthew Herbert's "We've Landed" remix below.