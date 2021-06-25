Huichica Sonoma lineup: Mac DeMarco, Yo La Tengo, Whitney, Cass McCombs, more

Folky, jammy festival Huichica is happening in Sonoma, CA this year for two days of "music, wine and food" (and probably hats) at Gundlach Bundschu Winery on October 15 & 16. To get a sense of the vibe, look no further than this year's headliners: Mac DeMarco, Yo La Tengo, Devendra Banhart, Whitney, Cass McCombs, Wet, and Vetiver.

Also on the bill: Bedouine, Shannon Lay, Kelley Stoltz, Meg Baird, The Entrance Band, Lia Ices, Anna St. Louis, Shana Falana, and more. Tickets go on sale today at 12 PM Pacific and you can check out the full Huichica Sonoma 2021 lineup below.

Yo La Tengo are playing other West Coast shows around Huichica, too.

HUICHICA SONOMA LINEUP

Mac DeMarco

Yo La Tengo (2 sets)

Devendra Banhart

Whitney

Cass McCombs

Wet

Vetiver

Bedouine

Shannon Lay

Kelley Stoltz

The Entrance Band

Emma Swift

Mapache

Thee Sacred Souls

Valley Queen

Meg Baird

Lia Ices

Lael Neale

Anna St. Louis

Paint

Claude Fontaine

Los Dug Dug's

Jess Cornelius

Art d'Ecco

Ismay

Shana Falana

Light Show by Mad Alchemy