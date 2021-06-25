Huichica Sonoma lineup: Mac DeMarco, Yo La Tengo, Whitney, Cass McCombs, more
Folky, jammy festival Huichica is happening in Sonoma, CA this year for two days of "music, wine and food" (and probably hats) at Gundlach Bundschu Winery on October 15 & 16. To get a sense of the vibe, look no further than this year's headliners: Mac DeMarco, Yo La Tengo, Devendra Banhart, Whitney, Cass McCombs, Wet, and Vetiver.
Also on the bill: Bedouine, Shannon Lay, Kelley Stoltz, Meg Baird, The Entrance Band, Lia Ices, Anna St. Louis, Shana Falana, and more. Tickets go on sale today at 12 PM Pacific and you can check out the full Huichica Sonoma 2021 lineup below.
Yo La Tengo are playing other West Coast shows around Huichica, too.
HUICHICA SONOMA LINEUP
Mac DeMarco
Yo La Tengo (2 sets)
Devendra Banhart
Whitney
Cass McCombs
Wet
Vetiver
Bedouine
Shannon Lay
Kelley Stoltz
The Entrance Band
Emma Swift
Mapache
Thee Sacred Souls
Valley Queen
Meg Baird
Lia Ices
Lael Neale
Anna St. Louis
Paint
Claude Fontaine
Los Dug Dug's
Jess Cornelius
Art d'Ecco
Ismay
Shana Falana
Light Show by Mad Alchemy