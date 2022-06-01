Hulder announces new mini-LP ‘The Eternal Fanfare’ (stream a track)

A few months back, Belgian/American one-woman black metal act Hulder signed to 20 Buck Spin and announced that she'd release a mini-LP and her proper sophomore album on the label. Today, the mini-LP was officially announced. It's called The Eternal Fanfare and due July 1 via 20 Buck Spin, and the first single is "Sylvan Awakening," a dark, evil, tornadic black metal song that finds time to work in a bit of melodic clean vocals too. Listen and view the tracklist below.

Hulder (who's a full band live) is also gearing up for a tour with Skeleton, including a few shows with Devil Master, and all dates for that are listed below too.

Tracklist

1. Curse From Beyond

2. Burden Of Flesh And Bone

3. Sylvan Awakening

4. The Eternal Fanfare

5. A Perilous Journey

Hulder / Skeleton -- 2022 Tour Dates

6.25 Englewood, CO @trvebrewing #

7.09 Salt Lake City, UT @aceshighsaloon_slc

7.10 Denver, CO @larimerlounge ^

7.12 Lincoln, NE @1867bar

7.13 Davenport, IA @raccoonmotel

7.14 Minneapolis, MN @firstavenue

7.15 Chicago, IL @cobralounge *

7.16 Indianapolis, IN @blackcircleindy *

7.17 St. Louis, MO @thereadyroomstl *

7.18 Atlanta, GA @boggssocial

7.19 Orlando, FL @willspub

7.20 Tampa, FL #thebrassmug

7.22 New Orleans, LA @goatneworleans

7.23 Houston, TX @whiteoakmh #

7.24 Austin, TX @thelostwell #

7.26 ABQ, NM

7.27 Mesa, AZ @niletheater

7.29 Los Angeles, LA @20buckspinlabel Showcase

7.30 Oakland, CA @goldenbulloakland #

8.05 Portland, OR @dantesportland #

* With Devil Master

^ Skeleton Only

# Hulder Only