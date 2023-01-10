Hulder in studio, released live album, announced NYC show w/ Blackbraid & Aeviterne

Washington state-based black metal powerhouse Hulder is currently in the studio recording one of our most anticipated metal albums of 2023, and just announced a special NYC show happening February 25th at Le Poisson Rouge. It's with a killer bill that includes likeminded bands Aeviterne (who made one of our favorite metal albums of 2022, and whose last show was in NYC at Saint Vitus with KEN mode), Blackbraid (whose 2022 album was not too shabby either), and Brooklyn blackened death metal band Stress Angel. Tickets are on sale now.

In 2022, Hulder released an EP on 20 Buck Spin called The Eternal Fanfare (Phil Tougas on guitar included), and they've said this new NYC show will be the first time material from it will be performed live. Even more recently, they released a live album recorded in Baltimore, Benighted in Blood, to cassette and Bandcamp. You can stream that below.

At the moment, this is the only date for Hulder; before this they had to drop off the recent Exhumed tour before it started.

Blackbraid are also scheduled to play French festival Hellfest in June.