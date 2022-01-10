Hulder prep new albums for 20 Buck Spin, playing NYC with Spectral Wound (BV presale)

UPDATE: BROOKLYNVEGAN PRESALE PASSWORD FOR NYC SHOW HERE.

Belgian/American one-woman "dark medieval black metal" project Hulder followed up a run of EPs in 2021 with her first full-length, Godslastering: Hymns of a Forlorn Peasantry, which cracked some year-end lists, including Decibel's. Cloakroom frontman Doyle Martin also had it on his, and he wrote:

Where to start with this record? I love when there's only one brain behind such a large body of work like Hulder's. She's dreaming up all these riffs on her own; no one to bounce ideas back and forth with, which is intriguing to me as a musician. I think it's part of the process to write music like this in solitude. The drummer Necreon (Bone Sickness) just slays it as well. There's blasts in 3/3. There's two-step parts. Every box is checked, at least in my book. Throughout the 8 tracks on “Godslatering”, the keyboards and acoustics are peppered in tastefully. Did I mention I love folklore? Can't wait to listen to this record in the snow.

The album release was followed by Hulder's first-ever live performances: one in her home state of Oregon (with Mortiferum and Vouna) and one in NYC (with Spite and Morbid Romance). Around that same time, it was announced that Hulder signed to 20 Buck Spin with plans to release a new mini-album and a second full-length. Stay tuned for more on that.

Hulder is also already set to come back to NYC, this time for a show at Brooklyn Made on April 14, and it's a great bill with makers of another of 2021's best black metal albums, Spectral Wound (who released A Diabolic Thirst on Profound Lore last year), plus Manat. Tickets go on sale Friday (1/14) at noon with a BrooklynVegan presale starting Wednesday (1/12) at 10 AM. Check back here Wednesday morning for the password.

Stream Hulder and Spectral Wound's 2021 LPs below...

