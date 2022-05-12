Hulu livestreaming Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza & ACL Fest in 2022 & 2023

After livestreaming Lollapalooza in 2021, Hulu will expand its offerings moving forward as the "official streaming destination" for Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, and ACL Fest in 2022 and 2023. You can expect select performances and additional "special footage" and "behind-the-scenes looks" to be streamed from two different live feeds from Friday through Sunday at each festival, and one live feed on Thursday for Bonnaroo and Lollapalooza. They'll be available to subscribers at no additional cost, and specific schedules are still to be announced.

Bonnaroo returns for its first edition since 2019 on June 16-19, with Gryffin, Sons of Kemet, Blu DeTiger, Indigo De Souza, The Weather Station, Nothing, and more on Thursday, J. Cole, The Chicks, Illenium, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Disclosure, Lord Huron, The War on Drugs, King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard, Goose, Bleachers, Isaiah Rashad, Denzel Curry, Japanese Breakfast, Arlo Parks, Claud, and more on Friday, Tool, Flume, 21 Savage, $uicideboy$, Porter Robinson, CHVRCHES, Ludacris, 100 gecs, slowthai, Joy Oladokun, Femi Kuti and the Positive Force, and more on Saturday, and Stevie Nicks, Machine Gun Kelly, Roddy Ricch, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Herbie Hancock, Puscifer, All Them Witches, Tinashe, Tierra Whack, Lettuce, and more on Sunday.

Lollapalooza's 2022 edition happens July 28-31 in Chicago's Grant Park, with Metallica, Lil Baby, Big Sean, Billy Strings, Zhu, 100 gecs, Manchester Orchestra, Tove Lo, Caroline Polachek, Maxo Kream, Sampa the Great, and more on Thursday, Dua Lipa, Machine Gun Kelly, Glass Animals, Don Toliver, Rezz, King Princess, Girl in Red, Cordae, Tinashe, Wet Leg, Genesis Owusu, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, and more on Friday, J. Cole, Kybo, Jazmine Sullivan, Kaskade, IDLES, Turnstile, YG, Willow, Dashboard Confessional, Pom Pom Squad, and more on Saturday, and Green Day, Doja Cat, Jane's Addiction, The Kid Laroi, Charli XCX, Denzel Curry, Maneskin, Local Natives, Beach Bunny, Young Nudy, Kennyhoopla, Teezo Touchdown, Horsegirl, and more on Sunday.

ACL Fest returns on October 7-9 and October 14-16 for its 2022 edition, which features Red Hot Chili Peppers, P!nk, The Chicks, SZA, Kacey Musgraves, Flume, Paramore, Lil Nas X, Jazmine Sullivan, The War on Drugs, Japanese Breakfast, Spoon, Diplo, Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats, Billy Strings, Goose, Sofi Tukker, The Marías, Bia, Arlo Parks, PinkPantheress, Robert Glasper, Samia, Magdalena Bay, Genesis Owusu, Dehd, Lido Pimienta, and more, as well as James Blake, Carly Rae Jepsen, Manchester Orchestra, Muna, Kevin Morby, Nation of Language, Cassandra Jenkins and more on weekend one, and Phoenix, Princess Nokia, The Front Bottoms, Faye Webster, Wet Leg, Teezo Touchdown, Glaive, Ibeyi, Sloppy Jane and more on weekend two.