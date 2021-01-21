Hum reissuing ‘You’d Prefer An Astronaut’ and ‘Electra 2000′

Last year, Hum released their excellent comeback album Inlet (one of our top 10 favorite albums of 2020), and we're excited to learn that they'll be giving remastered, higher quality pressing reissues to their classic albums Electra 2000 (1993) and You'd Prefer An Astronaut (1995) soon too! Guitarist Tim Lash writes:

Hi all,

First off, the band sincerely appreciates all of the generous support and kind words we've received after releasing Inlet. We're not the best at responding, but it means a lot. So thanks again, from all of us!

Over the last few months, we've successfully navigated through some licensing stuff allowing us to re-release updated versions of Electra 2000, and You'd Prefer An Astronaut on vinyl. Our plan involves re-mastering and cutting higher quality pressings of these two records. Our hope is to do CD's as well if possible. We'll post another update once we iron out all of the details on release dates, label, etc... Since we've seen some inflated prices on the secondary market for our older records, we wanted to let people know as soon as possible. If folks don't mind waiting a little longer, we'll be able to produce a higher quality pressing that we have control over, and are proud of. We'll also have more copies of our Downward is Heavenward re-issue available in the near future as well.

We hope you all are healthy and well, and 2021 turns out to be a little easier for everyone. Take care.