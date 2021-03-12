Human Impact (Swans, Unsane, etc) release new EP & video for new song “Recognition”

Human Impact -- the new band fronted by Unsane frontman Chris Spencer that also features Jim Coleman (Cop Shoot Cop), Chris Pravdica (Swans) and Phil Puleo (Cop Shoot Cops/Swan) -- released their very good self-titled debut album on March 13, 2020, and then they followed it with a string of singles, and now, just ahead of the album's one-year anniversary, they've released the eight-song EP01, which collects those singles and some previously unreleased material too. One of the previously unreleased songs is "Recognition," which also has a video. Chris Spencer says:

Do you ever feel like you’re being watched? The inspiration for ‘Recognition’ came from a time when I was at the Hong Kong International Airport. The track focuses on the advent of global surveillance and loss of personal privacy via facial recognition programs and data tracking. As our world becomes more connected we’re forfeiting our right to a private existence.

Watch the new video and stream the EP below. Vinyl pre-orders are up via Ipecac.