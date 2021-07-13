Human Impact (Unsane, Swans, etc) announce first US tour

Human Impact, the new band fronted by Chris Spencer of Unsane, and also featuring Jim Coleman of Cop Shoot Cop, Chris Pravdica of Swans and Phil Puleo of Cop Shoot Cops and Swans, released their very good self-titled debut last year, and followed it with EP01 in March. Now that live music has returned they've announced their first tour, happening in November and December. "After our debut album being released on the eve of pandemic lockdown, we are extremely happy to finally get out and start doing some live shows," Coleman says. "We love our recorded material, but Human Impact is meant to be experienced live and in person. This fall US tour will kick off an ongoing effort to tour through the US and Europe through 2021 and 2022."

The dates include stops in Brooklyn, Baltimore, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Detroit, Kansas City, Minneapolis, Chicago, Cleveland and more, and the December shows are with Child Bite. See all dates below.

The Brooklyn show, which kicks off the tour, is on November 26 at Market Hotel, and tickets are on sale now.

Stream EP01 below.

HUMAN IMPACT: 2021 TOUR

November 26 Brooklyn, NY Market Hotel

November 27 Baltimore, MD Metro Gallery

November 28 Philadelphia, PA Kung Fu Necktie

November 30 Pittsburgh, PA Club Café

December 1 Indianapolis, IN HiFi

December 2 Detroit, MI PJ’s Lager House

December 3 Grand Rapids, MI The Pyramid Scheme

December 4 St. Louis, MO Off Broadway Night Club

December 5 Kansas City, MO Record Bar

December 6 Minneapolis, MN 7th Street Entry

December 8 Chicago, IL Empty Bottle

December 9 Louisville, KY Headliner’s Music Hall

December 10 Newport, KY Southgate House Revival Room

December 11 Cleveland, OH Grog Shop