Hundred Waters’ trayer tryon preps new LP ft Moses Sumney, Jónsi, more (stream 2 tracks)

Trayer Tryon and Julie Byrne

Hundred Waters' trayer tryon will release new album, new forever, later this year via Terrible Records. The record features appearances by Julie Byrne, Sigur RósJónsi, and Moses Sumney. You can listen to the gorgeous, ethereal title track, which features Byrne, and "rua dos pioneiros," below.

Moses Sumney picked Hundred Waters' The Moon Rang Like a Bell as one of his favorite albums of the 2010s. Hundred Waters most recent studio LP is 2017's Communicating.

Jónsi, meanwhile, is also on Julianna Barwick's new album. and will release his first solo album in over 10 years in October.

new forever tracklist:
01 windy inside
02 new forever [ft. Julie Byrne]
03 rua dos pioneiros
04 konstantine
05 codependents EU tour
06 9 moons of earth
07 cul de sac
08 using the sky

