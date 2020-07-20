Hundred Waters’ trayer tryon preps new LP ft Moses Sumney, Jónsi, more (stream 2 tracks)

Hundred Waters' trayer tryon will release new album, new forever, later this year via Terrible Records. The record features appearances by Julie Byrne, Sigur Rós’ Jónsi, and Moses Sumney. You can listen to the gorgeous, ethereal title track, which features Byrne, and "rua dos pioneiros," below.

Moses Sumney picked Hundred Waters' The Moon Rang Like a Bell as one of his favorite albums of the 2010s. Hundred Waters most recent studio LP is 2017's Communicating.

Jónsi, meanwhile, is also on Julianna Barwick's new album. and will release his first solo album in over 10 years in October.

new forever tracklist:

01 windy inside

02 new forever [ft. Julie Byrne]

03 rua dos pioneiros

04 konstantine

05 codependents EU tour

06 9 moons of earth

07 cul de sac

08 using the sky