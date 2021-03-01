Hundreds rallied against Asian hate in NYC (pictures)

Noel Quintana said he was slashed across the face.

"When I was attacked on the subway, there were so many New Yorkers around me, but nobody came to my help, nobody made a video," the 61-year old Filipino American said.

"I was scared I wasn't going to make it. ... We are all New Yorkers, and we should be looking out for each other."

Quintana, a New Yorker, described the February 3 attack to city leaders, Asian Americans and their supporters who attended the "Rise Up Against Anti-Asian Hate" rally in Foley Square on Saturday.

"Stop Asian hate!" New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio told the crowd. "This is the message we have to get out, not just in New York City, but all over this country: Stop Asian hate! Stop it now!"

The rally was held to protest a wave of attacks on Asian Americans, including a large number of elderly people. The stabbing of a 36-year-old Asian American man on Thursday is the latest reported incident in New York City. Similar incidents are being reported across the nation. [CNN]