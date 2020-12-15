Hundredth’s Chadwick Johnson lists his top albums of 2020

2020 found the release of Hundredth's newest record, Somewhere Nowhere, a synthpop-inspired addition to the formerly-hardcore band's already eclectic repertoire (read the band's track-by-track breakdown of the LP).

To wrap up the year, vocalist Chadwick Johnson spoke to us about his favorite releases of 2020, including albums by Charli XCX, Tame Impala, Mac Miller, and several others. Check out his list and read on for what he had to say about each pick...

1. Disclosure - Energy

Disclosure outdo themselves again. This album is flawless. Love the mixture of genres and the production is on another level. My favorites are 'Douha (Mali Mali) & the MJ Cole remix of 'Birthday' on the deluxe version.

2. Benee - Hey u x

Based on the "Supalonely," I didn't expect to love this album, but it quickly became one of my favs. So many good songs on this album but the opener "Happen To Me," "Winter" with Mallrat, and the Lily Allen feature are standouts.

3. Charli XCX - How I'm Feeling Now

Perfect quarantine album. Amazing production on this by AG Cook and Dylan Brady. Charli XCX is the future.

4. Tame Impala - The Slow Rush

Love where Kevin Parker took this album. Love the 90’s club feeling to a lot of the songs and once again he proves his production and songwriting is top-tier.

5. The Kid LAROI - F*CK LOVE

This album has more hooks than a god damn tackle box.

6. George Michelle - Anthems For Outsiders

Perfect throwback to '90s house on this album. Perfect to get a night started, or to keep it going.

7. Phoebe Bridgers - Punisher

Very hyped up, very worth it. "Garden Song" will be in the top 5 songs of the 2020s.

8. Mac Miller - Circles

So many good songs and beautiful production on this album. Mac proves posthumously that he was on another wavelength.

9. Washed Out - Purple Noon

Have always loved Washed Out, but I feel like he's finding his new stride with this album. Makes me wanna go to Greece and get lost.

10. Caribou - Suddenly

Love listening to this album when I need to focus on something. A lot of great songs, but "Never Come Back" is definitely my favorite.

11. Sam Hunt - Southside

I've been waiting on this album for years, and love it. A couple tiny cringey talking moments, but I love Sam Hunt's music.

12. The 1975 - Notes On A Conditional Form

Grandiose, widescreen, and worthy of all hype. The 1975 have crazy range and this album proves it. "Frail State Of Mind" and "I Think There's Something You Should Know" are the best songs in my opinion. Hope they continue down this road in some capacity.

13. Choir Boy - Gathering Swans

Great album. One of those where you listen to the whole thing and can't believe it's over. Great songwriting and a super good voice.

14. Kenny Hoopla - How Will I Rest In Peace If I'm Buried By A Highway?

I'm fully on team Kenny Hoopla. The best parts of the album remind me of Bloc Party. Super original sound and very well done.

15. Georgia - Seeking Thrills

Have been waiting for this album since I first heard single, "Started Out." A great upbeat album full of bangers. Some feel like you're in a night club, some feel like you're alone in a car. Highly recommend.

(A close) 16. Hardy - A Rock

So many good songs on this album, my favorite is probably "Truck" or "One Beer." Love the down to earth vibe of Hardy. Great production and songwriting. Recommend if you like country-pop.

--

