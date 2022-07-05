Hunter S. Thompson’s ‘The Kentucky Derby is Decadent & Depraved’ getting first-ever vinyl release (preorder)

Gonzo journalist Hunter S Thompson's classic 1970 article "The Kentucky Derby is Decadent & Depraved" was turned into an album in 2012 by the late Hal Willner, featuring an all-star cast to bring the story to life, including Tim Robbins, Dr. John, Ralph Steadman, Annie Ross, John Joyce III and Will Forte. Bill Frisell wrote the score and enlisted Curtis Fowlkes (trombone), Ron Miles (trumpet), Eyvind Kang (viola), Doug Wieselman (woodwinds), Jenny Scheinman (violin), Hank Roberts (cello) and Kenny Wollesen (drums, percussion) to play on it it.

The album is getting its first-ever vinyl pressing on July 29 via Shimmy-Disc, and label owner and producer Kramer oversaw the remastering. "In April 2020, Hal Willner died of Covid-19 in his beloved NYC. He would have loved to hold one of these LP's in his hands," Kramer says. "He'd have loved the smell of it, too. We love you, Hal. This LP is for you." You can watch the visualizer for "On Our Way Back To The Motel" below.

The initial vinyl pressing of The Kentucky Derby is Decadent & Depraved was made on "Two-Tone Horseshit Brown" vinyl and was limited to 1000 copies worldwide. Preorders sold out but we got a few copies in: grab them while you can

hunter s thompson The Kentucky Derby is decadent & depraved loading...

The Kentucky Derby is Decadent & Depraved

2. I Got Off The Plane Around Midnight...

3. At The Airport Newsstand

4. The Next Day Was Heavy...

5. The Governor, A Swinish Neo-Nazi Hack...

6. Entr'acte

7. On Our Way Back To The Motel

8. It Was Saturday Morning, The Day Of The Big Race...

9. In A Box Not Far From Ours...

10. Some Time Around 10:30 Monday Morning...