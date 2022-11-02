Hunx & His Punx, Hank Wood, Christeene and her Fkkn Band, more played Haunted Hop (NSFW pics)

Knockdown Center in Queens hosted Jonathan Toubin's annual Haunted Hop on Halloween night, with live music, cover bands, DJs, a costume contest, and more spooky attractions. Performers included Hunx & His Punx (playing their first NYC show in a number of years), Hank Wood and The Hammerheads, Christeene and her Fkkn Band and Martin Rev of Suicide, and among the 14 NYC bands doing covers in the "Room Full of Mirrors," we caught Fresh Flesh (featuring Spite Fuxxx and members of DIEJA and PersonA) as Fear, Mala Vista as The Kids, The Mystery Lights as The Monks, and Tits Dick Ass as Rudimentary Peni. Check out lots of pictures from the whole night (a few are NSFW) by Jeanette D. Moses below, along with some attendee-taken video clips.