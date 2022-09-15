Hunx & His Punx, Hank Wood, Martin Rev, more playing Jonathan Toubin’s Halloween party

Jonathan Toubin's annual Haunted Hop party returns on Halloween night (10/31) at Knockdown Center in Queens. This year is being billed as "An indoor/outdoor haunted house w/ 33 bands, 8 DJs, dancing, cinema, installations, visuals, food, & drink across a labyrinth of rooms," and the lineup for the "Phantasmagorical Ballroom" includes Hunx & His Punx, Hank Wood and The Hammerheads, Christeene and her Fkkn Band, Martin Rev of Suicide, Man on Man, Mary Jane Dunphe, "midnight monster mashing" with Jonathan Toubin, and a $500 costume contest.

There's also the "Room Full of Mirrors," with 14 NYC bands doing covers. Those include Mystery Lights as The Monks, Native Sun as The Stooges, Beechwood as The Clash, Choked Up as The Buzzcocks, Bipolar as The Germs, Mala Vista as The Kids, Shadowland as Spinal Tap, Spite Fuxxx as Fear, Firewall as The Fall, Shop Talk with Jasper McGandy as The Adverts, Mighty Fine as Screamin' Jay Hawkins, Cindy Cane as Billy Idol, Tits Dick Ass as Rudimentary Peni, and Cheeks as Bikini Kill. There will be also over eleven bands covering Black Sabbath, including Tower, Smock, Old Lady, 95 Bulls, Abby Jeanne, Ice Balloons, CT Hustle & The Muscle, Silk War, Certain Death, The Wicked World of Alana Amram, and Yo Kinky.

The "Howie Pyro Zombie Disco," meanwhile, will feature DJs Todd-O-Phonic Todd, Baby Alcatraz, Phanton Creep, Avi Spivak, and Drew Redmond spinning all night. Tickets for the Haunted Hop are on sale now.

Hunx & His Punx recently released their first new music in nine years. Stream "White Lipstick" below.