Hunx & His Punx share first music in 9 years, playing shows (NYC on Halloween)

Seth Bogart is back with his first new Hunx & His Punx music in nine years. It's in the form of a 7" on the Sub Pop Singles Club and features two new songs -- “White Lipstick” and “Lose My Mind” -- that both feature Shannon Shaw. "White Lipstick" is a revved up Ronettes-style tale, while "Lose My Mind" looks at the problem with America and guns. Watch the video for "White Lipstick" and listen to "Lose My Mind" below.

Hunx & His Punx also have a few upcoming dates: Portland on August 25, Austin on October 25 as part of Levitation Fest; and they'll be in NYC for Halloween, playing Jonathan Toubin's annual Haunted Hop (venue TBA) with Martin Rev, Christeene, and more. All dates are listed below.

hunx-and-his-punx sub pop singles loading...

HUNX & HIS PUNX - 2022 TOUR DATES

8/25 Portland - Polaris Hall

10/29 Austin, TX - Mohawk (Levitation)

10/31 NYC - NY Night Train Haunted Hop w/ Martin Rev, more (venue TBA)