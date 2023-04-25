Hurray for the Riff Raff announces musical adaptation of ‘The Navigator’

Alynda Segarra of Hurray for the Riff Raff is adapting their 2017 album The Navigator into a musical with playwright C. Julian Jiménez. The adaptation is part of New York Voices, the artist commission program at Joe's Pub, and a works-in-progress presentation will be staged on June 9 and 10. Tickets are on sale now.

"When I wrote The Navigator [album], it was written as a soundtrack to the story of my character Navita Milagros Negron," Segarra says. "And when I recorded it in 2016, I had a first draft of the accompanying play in my back pocket but I had no idea how I could make the vision become a reality. Now years later, I am so proud to be partnering with C. Julian Jimenez to heighten this project."

Hurray for the Riff Raff recently released a deluxe edition of their 2022 album LIFE ON EARTH. Stream that, and The Navigator, below.

