Hurray for the Riff Raff announces new LP, tour w/ Anjimile (watch “Rhododendron” video)

Hurray for the Riff Raff, the project of Alynda Segarra, is back with a new album, Life on Earth. It's their eighth LP, the follow-up to 2017's The Navigator and it's due out February 18, 2022 via Nonesuch, their first album for the label. Segarra recorded Life on Earth, which Brad Cook (Megafaun, Bon Iver, etc) produced, during COVID lockdown and it was inspired by The Clash, Beverly Glenn-Copeland, Bad Bunny, and Emergent Strategy author adrienne maree brown.

The first single from Life on Earth is "Rhododendron," and you can watch the video, directed by Lucia Honey, below. The song is about "finding rebellion in plant life," Segarra says. "Being called by the natural world and seeing the life that surrounds you in a way you never have. A mind expansion. A psychedelic trip. A spiritual breakthrough. Learning to adapt, and being open to the wisdom of your landscape. Being called to fix things in your own backyard, your own community."

Hurray for the Riff Raff are heading out on a North American tour with Anjimile next year beginning in March, with dates in Atlanta, Austin, Los Angeles (Lodge Room on March 25), San Francisco, Vancouver, Denver, Chicago, Boston, NYC (Elsewhere on April 15), Philadelphia, Washington DC, Nashville and more. Some shows, NYC included, are also with Amelia Jackie, and you can see all dates below.

Hurray for the Riff Raff - Life on Earth Tracklist

1. WOLVES

2. PIERCED ARROWS

3. POINTED AT THE SUN

4. RHODODENDRON

5. JUPITER’S DANCE

6. LIFE ON EARTH

7. nightqueen

8. PRECIOUS CARGO

9. ROSEMARY TEARS

10. SAGA

11. KiN

HURRAY FOR THE RIFF RAFF: 2022 TOUR W/ ANJIMILE

Saturday, March 19 Atlanta, GA Terminal West

Tuesday, March 22 Austin, TX Antone’s

Friday, March 25 Los Angeles, CA Lodge Room

Saturday, March 26 Pioneertown, CA Pappy & Harriet’s

Tuesday, March 29 San Francisco, CA Independent

Thursday, March 31 Portland, OR Wonder Ballroom

Friday, April 1 Seattle, WA Tractor Tavern

Saturday, April 2 Vancouver, BC Biltmore Cabaret

Tuesday, April 5 Salt Lake City Urban Lounge

Wednesday, April 6 Denver, CO Bluebird Theater

Friday, April 8 Minneapolis, MN Fine Line

Saturday, April 9 Chicago, IL Thalia Hall

Sunday, April 10 Columbus, OH Skully’s Music-Diner

Monday, April 11 Toronto, ON Horseshoe Tavern

Wednesday, April 13 Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club *

Friday, April 15 New York, NY Elsewhere *

Saturday, April 16 Philadelphia, PA Underground Arts *

Sunday, April 17 Washington, DC Union Stage *

Monday, April 18 Durham, NC Motorco Music Hall

Wednesday, April 20 Nashville, TN Basement East

*Amelia Jackie opens