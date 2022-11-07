Hurricane G, NYC rapper and Hit Squad member, has died

New York rapper Hurricane G has died at age 52. The New York Post reports that while no cause of death has been announced, she had been diagnosed with stage four lung cancer. “My mom has stage 4 lung cancer,” her daughter Lexus revealed back in May via social media, “I don’t know how many of you understand what that means but even after 30 years of life I’m still trying to process it myself. I have never cried so much in my life I have never felt so disconnected from reality in my life.”

Born Gloria Rodriguez in Brooklyn in 1970, Hurricane G got her big break featuring on Redman's 1992 single "Tonight's Da Night" and became the first female member of Hit Squad, the collective formed by Erick Sermon and Parrish Smith of EPMD. She also appeared on tracks by Keith Murray, Redman, Xzibit, Delinquent Habits, Funkdoobiest, the Cocoa Brovaz, and collaborated with Puff Daddy on "P.E. 2000." She released her debut album, All Woman, in 1997, and her most recent album was 2013's Mami & Papi with Thirstin Howl III,

Erick Sermon paid tribute via Instagram, writing, "My heart is hardened today. One of my good friends…. my oldest daughters mother passed away today #HURRICANEGLORIA was also a legend in her own right in the Hiphop community. One of the first puertorican female rappers."

“R.I.P. to my good friend Hurricane G.Really sad news to get,” Domingo Padilla, who executive produced All Woman, wrote. “I was blessed to know her and produce her debut album. God bless her family and daughter.”

Rest in peace, Hurricane G. Check out a few videos and tributes below.