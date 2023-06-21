Hurry announce new album ‘Don’t Look Back,’ share “Beggin’ For You”

Philly indie pop band Hurry have been at it for over a decade (with members who previously played in the beloved emo band Everyone Everywhere) and today they've announced their sixth album, Don't Look Back, due August 11 via Lame-O Records (pre-order). The album was produced by Ian Farmer (of Slaughter Beach, Dog and Modern Baseball) and it's named after the song by Teenage Fanclub, whose sparkling, jangly guitar pop is a clear influence on Hurry. Lead single "Beggin' For You" is light, tender, and catchy, with baroque pop arrangements that take it to the next level. Check out the song and its Brendan McHugh-directed video below.

Hurry also have some upcoming tour dates, including three hometown Philly shows (one with Rozwell Kid, one with Home Is Where and Smidley, and a record release show with superviolet, Dim Wizard, and Trace Mountains), and they play NYC's Purgatory on September 29. All dates are listed below.

Hurry Don't Look Back loading...

Tracklist

1. Didn't Have To Try

2. Like I Loved You

3. Beggin' For You

4. Parallel Haunting

5. Something More

6. Little Brain

7. No Patience

8. Around My Heart

9. For Us To Find You

10. The Punchline

Hurry -- 2023 Tour Dates

06/22 Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA (w/ Rozwell Kid)

07/09 Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA (w/ Home Is Where, Smidley)

08/11 Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s (Record release show w/ Superviolet, Dim Wizard, Trace Mountains)

09/29 New York, NY @ Purgatory

09/30 Washington, DC @ Quarry House Tavern