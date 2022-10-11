Hüsker Dü tribute show at Union Pool to feature members of Quicksand, Beyond, Dirtbombs & more

A bunch of cool musicians are coming together for a Hüsker Dü tribute show at Brooklyn's Union Pool on December 10 that raises money for New York Cares. Dubbed 'Something I Learned Today: An All-Star Benefit Tribute To Hüsker Dü,' it features Walter Schreifels (Quicksand, Rival Schools, Gorilla Biscuits), Mick Collins (The Dirtbombs), Erica Stolz (Sanhedrin), Anthony Roman (Radio 4, Garden Variety), Eric Davidson (New Bomb Turks), Kevin Egan (Beyond), Zach Lipez (Publicist UK), Ben Smith (The Brought Low), Vinny Carierra (Action Park), Aaron Pagdon (Two Man Advantage), Sohrab Habibion & Michael Jaworski (Savak), and more TBA. Tickets are on sale now.

Quicksand are also on tour now, and Rival Schools have reunion shows in 2023. A new Beyond documentary came out last year.