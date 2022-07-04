Hüsker Dü’s Greg Norton diagnosed with cancer, GoFundMe launched

Former Hüsker Dü bassist Greg Norton was diagnosed with prostate cancer at the beginning of June. “My doctors at the Mayo Clinic believe I have excellent odds,” he wrote in a Facebook post, notes Consequence of Sound. “But we need to get in right away and move forward with treatment and surgery.”

Friends have set up a GoFundMe to help cover the cost of treatment for Greg. "We can't imagine the stress and anxiety he and his family must be going through," the GoFundMe says. "One thing that's for sure, though, is that the cost of treatment in the United States is eyewatering. We want to help alleviate some of that pressure, so we've decided to set up a GoFundMe account to collect money for Greg to put towards his treatment." The GoFundMe for Norton has already surpassed its $30,000 goal in two days.

Greg's current band, UltraBomb, was set to tour this fall but that has been postponed. “We will also be pushing our fall tour in the states back a bit to allow me time to recover and return in full force.” Ultrabomb's debut album, Time to Burn, will be out July 15.

In his Facebook post, Norton also said for “for all of my brothers out there, go get tested...it could be a life changer!"

Here's hoping for compete recovery, Greg.