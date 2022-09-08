Hyd announces debut LP ft. Caroline Polachek, Jonsi, more & tour w/ umru (hear “So Clear”)

QT co-creator and artist Hayden Dunham has announced their debut full-length as Hyd, CLEARING, due out November 11 via PC Music. It follows their self-titled 2021 EP and they wrote and recorded it with collaborators A.G. Cook, Caroline Polachek, Jónsi, EASYFUN, Ö, and the late SOPHIE. See the cover art and tracklist below.

The first single is "So Clear," a hypnotic hyperpop track which Hyd wrote with EASYFUN and SOPHIE. "The feeling of rejection opened up my own questions about choosing Earth, choosing to make something new here, to be rooted when turbulent winds bend the stems," Hyd says. "Transmuting a feeling of loss into something fortifying - ripples in the water that become still. 'So Clear' emerges from a place of total loss, full collision, and the freedom that comes through surrender.”

Hyd also announced a tour this fall with Charli XCX producer and fellow PC Music artist umru. The North American dates begin in late October and run through November; see them below.

There's a Brooklyn show on November 15 at Pioneer Works. Tickets go on sale today (9/8) at noon.

HYD - CLEARING TRACKLIST

1. Trust

2. Fallen Angel

3. So Clear

4. Oil + Honey

5. Breaking Ground

6. Chlorophyll

7. Glass

8. The Real You

9. Bright Lights

10. Only Living For You

11. Afar

HYD: 2022 TOUR

10/20 - Bentonville, AR - The Momentary

11/1 - Oakland, CA - Crybaby

11/3 - Portland, OR - Holocene

11/4 - Seattle, WA - Kremwerk

11/6 - Vancouver, BC - Paradise

11/7 - Chicago, IL - Co-Prosperity Sphere

11/9 - Detroit, MI - Willies

11/10 - Montreal, QC - Centre PHI

11/15 - New York, NY - Pioneer Works

11/17 - Atlanta, GA - Aisle 5

11/21 - Austin, TX - Cheer Up Charlies

11/26 - Fort Collins, CO - The Coast

11/27 - Tucson, AZ - Club Congress

11/30 - Los Angeles, CA - Zebulon

See pictures from Hyd's May Knockdown Center set below.