Hyd playing NYC & LA shows (stream debut EP)

Artist Hayden Dunham, who co-created QT with A.G. Cook and SOPHIE, just released their first solo EP as Hyd. The self-titled EP was produced by Cook, Caroline Polachek, and umbru, and features four tracks of striking experimental pop. Stream it below.

Hyd is playing a few shows this year to support the EP. They just played one London date and on November 11 they'll play a second at Pitchfork Festival London. After that they'll head to the US for shows in NYC (Baby's All Right on November 21) and Los Angeles (secret location on December 12). See all dates below.

HYD: 2021 TOUR

Nov 11 - LDN - Pitchfork Festival

Nov 21 - NYC - Baby's All Right

Dec 12 - LA - Secret Location