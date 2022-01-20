I Set My Friends On Fire holding When We Were Young URL ransom until fest adds them

Live Nation recently announced the second edition of When We Were Young Fest, whose lineup seems like it includes basically every band that played Warped Tour in the mid 2000s and still exists today. Well, not every band. For example, it doesn't include I Set My Friends On Fire, who did not seem too happy about their exclusion:

"FINE. SEE YOU AT THE PARKING LOT STAGE," they added in a comment, referencing an old Warped Tour tradition, and they also added, "WHATEVER YOU GUYS ARE PAYING MCR, WE’LL DO IT FOR HALF" and "WE ARE GOING TO MEME OURSELVES ONTO THIS ONE WAY OR ANOTHER."

They are indeed trying to meme themselves onto it, by... holding the URL "WhenWeWereYoungFest.com" ransom:

You read that right. If you head to WhenWeWereYoungFest.com, it redirects to ISMFOF's Facebook. "LIVENATION YOU CAN HAVE IT BACK IF U JUST PUT US ON THE FEST...OH AND WE OWN THE INSTAGRAM TOO," they said in a comment. (The festival's actual URL is WhenWeWereYoungFestival.com, but still, amazing.)

Meanwhile, ISMFOF have their own actual tour dates coming up, which are listed on the poster below. They also recently gave You Can't Spell Slaughter Without Laughter its first-ever vinyl release via Acrobat Unstable.

(h/t LoudWire)