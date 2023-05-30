‘I Think You Should Leave’ Season 3 features new Turnstile and Christian Lee Hutson songs

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson is back, finally!, with its third season that dropped today on Netflix. Pitchfork points out that the new season features new songs from Turnstile and Christian Lee Hutson. Turnstile's Brendan Yates, Pat McCrory, Daniel Fang, and Franz Lyons -- under the name Everything You Knows -- wrote a song for the show's four episode, a sketch about a children's choir and matching shirts; Hutson wrote and performed "This is It" for a sketch in Episode 2 titled "Sitcom Taping."

Season 3 of I Think You Should Leave also features appearances from Tim Heidecker, Patti Harrison, Fred Armisen, Tim Meadows, Jason Schwartzman, Will Forte, Sam Richardson, Ahl Edebiri, Mitra Jouhari, Beck Bennett, Biff Wiff, Conner O'Malley, Carmen Christopher, and Whitmer Thomas who provides a rap for another sketch. Watch the trailer for S3 below and watch all six new episodes now at Netflix.