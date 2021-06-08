‘I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson’ announces S2 date (watch the trailer)

One of the word-of-mouth streaming hits of 2018 was Netflix's sketch series I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson, which came in 15 minute bite-sized episodes perfect for binging and was chock full memorable gags, catchphrases, songs and imagery, not to mention TC Tuggers. Two years later it's time to Leave again -- Season 2 will drop on July 6.

With the news, Netflix has also shared a preview in the form of a single sketch, featuring Tim, Sam Richardson, and Phredley Brown as a folk trio singing some of S1's highlights, including “Friday Night,” “Baby of the Year,” and “Moon River Rock." (Sorry, no “The Day That Robert Palins Murdered Me”/“The Bones Are Their Money.”) You can watch that below.