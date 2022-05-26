Ian Blurton’s Future Now prep new LP ‘Second Skin’ (watch the “Like A Ghost” video)

Canadian music veteran Ian Blurton has been active since the '80s, having fronted Change of Heart, C'mon, and Blurtonia, and played in A Neon Rome, Bionic, and other bands, as well as having produced for several artists, including The Weakerthans, Amy Millan, Cursed, and more. He's officially led a solo career since 2009, and has a new album by his current project Ian Blurton's Future Now (which also includes longtime Blue Rodeo drummer Glenn Milchem, City and Colour touring bassist Anna Ruddick, and second guitarist Aaron Goldstein) called Second Skin coming out July 15 via Seeing Red in the US (pre-order), and via Ian's own Pajama Party label in Canada. We're premiering lead single "Like A Ghost," which finds him offering up psychedelic stoner rock, and it stands out from the pack with an overhaul of bright melodies, both in his vocal hooks and in his endless riffs. It's not everyday that stoner rock is this damn catchy.

"In ‘Like A Ghost,’ poet Baudelaire and god Poseidon inhabit a world in need of shelter from the past attempting to take over their future," Ian tells us. "It is about being present in a world that doesn't want us to be. As the first track on Second Skin, it sets up the theme of the record that sometimes it's best and ok to leave bad ideas behind." Listen and watch the video below.

Tracklist

1. Like A Ghost

2. Second Skin

3. The Power Of No

4. When The Storm Comes Home

5. Orchestrated Illusions

6. Denim On Denim

7. Beyond Beholds The Moon

8. Too High The Sky

9. Trails To The Gate

10. Trails To The Gate/Second Skin Reprise