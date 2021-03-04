Ian Brown cancels headline slot of UK festival that requires attendees be vaccinated

Over the last year, former Stone Roses frontman Ian Brown' has become an outspoken anti-mask/vaccine conspiracy theorist, even going so far as to release a song about it. Stereogum notes that Brown has just announced that he has pulled out of his headline appearance at UK festival The Neighbourhood Weekender because it requires attendees present proof of vaccination.

"My Saturday night headline show at NHBD Weekender Festival will now not happen! I refuse to accept vaccination proof as condition of entry.Refunds are available!" he tweeted Wednesday. Last week, he was railing against the idea more generally, writing "I will NEVER sing to a crowd who must be vaccinated as a condition of attendance. NEVER EVER!" and "To all festival promoters: Please do not collaborate with SAGE/ GOVT re vaccine passports for entry. Dont help to usher in the new nazi normal."

The 2020 Neighborhood Weekender was originally supposed happen in May of 2020, but got postponed to September 2020, then May 2021 and now will take place September 3-5 in Victoria Park, Warrington with James replacing Brown, plus Catfish and the Bottlemen, The Wombats, Paul Heaton, Shed Seven, The Coral, Gang of Youths, The Lightning Seeds, Working Men's Club, and more.