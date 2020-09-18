Ian Brown goes all-in on anti mask (& anti-vax) stance on new single

After receiving criticism for a series of cryptic tweets blasting COVID-19 lockdown and masks, former Stone Roses frontman Ian Brown has released a new song that takes those ideas and adds some anti-vaxxer sentiment to boot. "Little Seed Big Tree," which you can hear below, includes heavy-handed lyrics like "A sonic lockdown, state shakedown, a mass breakdown / Put your muzzle on, get back in your basket / Get behind your doors cos living here is drastic."

Brown posted yet another anti-mask tweet, "NOBODY IS NO F*CKER TO TELL YOU TO WEAR A MASK," shortly before sharing the song.

Reactions to the new tracks have been mixed. "Slowly alienating old fans of yours with this garbage whilst succeeding in getting a flurry of the tin foil hat brigade following you (alongside Denise welch)," one reply reads. "Your next gig will be a supporting act for David Icke at this rate."

Meanwhile, Van Morrison also has a trio of songs railing against lockdown on the way -- is a collaborative project in the works? (Please, no)