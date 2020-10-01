Ian Curtis’ guitar from Joy Division’s “Love Will Tear Us Apart” video is up for auction

The guitar Ian Curtis played in Joy Division's "Love Will Tear Us Apart" video is up for auction. As part of an Entertainment Memorabilia auction set up by Bonhams, Curtis' iconic Vox Phantom VI Special Guitar is estimated at $77,000 - 100,000. Here's the description from the auction:

British-made, serial no.76634 stamped on the neckplate, pentagonal mahogany body finished in white with Jennings' Bigsby B5-type tremolo, Tune-o-matic roller bridge, three pickups with six push-button controls, including the misprinted 'Replat' for 'Repeat', and five rotary controls, original strap buttons, back with cavity for PP3 battery conversion, laminated scratchplate, one-piece maple neck with zero-fretted rosewood fingerboard and original frets, dot markers, headstock with Phantom VI Special decal, chrome truss rod cover and non-original Schaller machineheads, in hard rectangular, plush-lined case, accompanied by a copy of 12" single for the 40th anniversary of "Love Will Tear Us Apart" on vinyl, and a letter of provenance from Ian's daughter Natalie Curtis, CITES license no.592982/01

Bonhams notes that Bernard Sumner used the guitar in New Order after Curtis' death in 1980, and gifted it to Ian's daughter Natalie Curtis in the early '00s. Bidding starts October 13 at 13:00 BST (8 AM Eastern) and you can bid online.

Watch the "Love Will Tear Us Apart" video, and check out a few pictures of the guitar now, below.

