Ian MacKaye taking questions on livestream Q&A benefit for The Vera Project

Ian MacKaye, who you may know from Minor Threat, Fugazi, Corky, or Dischord Records (if not all of those things) will be participating in a livestream Q&A on Thursday, June 24 at 8 PM PT/11 PM ET, which will benefit Seattle's all-ages music and arts venue The Vera Project. The event is part of The Vera Project's 20th anniversary celebration and fundraising efforts.

Questions, about "music, DIY, life and more," will be chosen during the Q&A and each inquirer will get a little virtual facetime with Ian during the Zoom event. To participate you will need to make a donation to The Vera Project.

The Vera Project's 20th anniversary fundraiser is aiming to raise $500,000 by the year's end to "kickstart the reopening of their longstanding space and to fund a brighter (and LOUDER) future for Seattle youth."

You can pick up Fugazi's Repeater and End Hits, as well as Coriky's debut and other Ian MacKaye-related vinyl in the BrooklynVegan shop.