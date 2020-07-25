Ian Svenonius: “[I] have been completely inappropriate to women”

UPDATE: Merge Records cuts ties with Ian Svenonius.

Ian Svenonius has been part of the underground and indie rock scene for more than three decades, having fronted The Make-Up, Nation of Ulysses, Chain and the Gang and other groups. He has inspired countless other groups over the years, including many in the punk and garage rock scene that has recently gone under the microscope with the wave of sexual misconduct accusations surrounding Burger Records.

In an Instagram post on Friday (7/24), he addressed the mass reckoning in a lengthy statement, writing, "The trash fire burning through underground music is long overdue." "I want to use this forum to say that i support people speaking out for the eradication of abusive predatory modes and also that i am absolutely one of the guilty parties," he continues. "That, through my narcissism, egotism, and thoughtlessness, i have acted the creep. That i have made people i cared about and respected feel terrible, have been completely inappropriate to women."

"To anyone i have made feel bad or uncomfortable, i sincerely apologize and throw myself at your mercy," he writes. "If rock ‘n’ roll behaves like its mortal enemy — the imperial war machine and the capitalist consumer cannibal factory, then it must be eradicated, burned, destroyed. So it can be borne again, free of the pollution that has infected it since its inception."

Read Ian's statement in full below.

BURN BABY BURN : the trash fire burning through underground music is long overdue. It is not happening in other spheres of the music industry. It is unique to the underground rock music scene because this scene is predicated on the concepts of access, participation, respect, and honesty. It rejects the capitalist models of hierarchy and exploitation. For all of the degenerate posturing of the punk progenitors, we exist in a highly moral scene where accountability is paramount. Accountability takes many forms and faces; at one time this manifested in fairness of pricing of records and concerts, or all ages shows where anyone could enter. Record labels that were accountable. This battle is over; the fans are few and most labels and money are gone. Now the scene must address personal behavior. The interactions between people. As a lifelong punk i am permeated in the myths of rock. While we loathe the rock prescriptions of misogyny, power imbalance, sexual objectification, et al, we have also lionized the exploits of the greatest public degenerates (outside of politics, industry &military), the top sinners, the scum and the perverts and, at times i too have manifested aspects of their tawdry behavior. I want to use this forum to say that i support people speaking out for the eradication of abusive predatory modes and also that i am absolutely one of the guilty parties. That, through my narcissism, egotism, and thoughtlessness, i have acted the creep. That i have made people i cared about and respected feel terrible, have been completely inappropriate to women. While this may seem like virtue signaling, its not. We are interested in creating an accountable world where this kind of dialogue isn’t necessary . To anyone i have made feel bad or uncomfortable, i sincerely apologize and throw myself at your mercy. I always believed that i was a revolutionary and now my revolutionary act is self immolation. If rock ‘n’ roll behaves like its mortal enemy — the imperial war machine and the capitalist consumer cannibal factory, then it must be eradicated, burned, destroyed. So it can be borne again, free of the pollution that has infected it since its inception.

Over the past couple of weeks, a series of allegations of sexual misconduct and abuse in the garage and punk scene has led to the shutdown of Burger Records and the disbandment of Nobunny and Culture Abuse. It's also prompted many musicians involved in the scene to speak out, with members of The Growlers and SWMRS responding to allegations and Cherry Glazerr's Clementine Creevy accusing her ex-bandmate, Buttertones' bassist Sean Redman, of statutory rape.

UPDATE: Ian's Instagram has been deleted since we did this post.

UPDATE 2: Merge Records cuts ties with Ian Svenonius.