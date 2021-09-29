IAN SWEET announces 2022 tour, shares new single “f*ckthat” (watch video)

Los Angeles artist Jilian Medford released a new album as IAN SWEET, Show Me How You Disappear, in March, and now she's shared another new single, "f*ckthat," via Polyvinyl. It's an upbeat, poppy song, and about it, Jillian says, "My phone causes me a lot of anxiety! I really only like to use it to take videos and pictures of my dog. This song is about not wanting to answer calls anymore and wishing I could just throw it out the window and disassociate from its evil/stress inducing technology." Watch the video, which she directed herself, below.

Along with the new single, IAN SWEET has also announced a 2022 North American tour, beginning in Phoenix on February 1 and stopping in Denver, Omaha, Nashville, Washington DC, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Boston, Montreal, Toronto, Chicago, Seattle, Portlant, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and more. Bnny opens most dates, and you can see them below.

The Brooklyn show is at Baby's All Right on February 10, and the Los Angeles show is at Echo on March 2. Tickets to both shows, and all dates, go on sale Friday 10/1 at 10 AM local time.

IAN SWEET: 2022 TOUR

Tue. Feb. 1 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar #

Thu. Feb. 3 - Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge #

Fri. Feb. 4 - Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge #

Sat. Feb. 5 - Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar #

Sun. Feb. 6 - Nashville, TN @ High Watt #

Mon. Feb. 7 - Washington, DC @ Songbyrd #

Wed. Feb. 9 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda's #

Thu. Feb. 10 - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby's All Right #

Sat. Feb. 12 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall #

Sun. Feb. 12 - Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz #

Mon. Feb. 14 - Toronto, ON @ Drake #

Wed. Feb. 16 - Milwaukee, WI @ Colectivo #

Thu. Feb. 17 - Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village #

Fri. Feb. 18 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry #

Mon. Feb. 21 - Seattle, WA @ Barboza #

Tue. Feb. 22 - Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge #

Thu. Feb. 24 - San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

Wed. March 2 - Los Angeles, CA @ Echo #

# w/ Bnny