IAN SWEET releases new EP ‘STAR STUFF’ (listen)

IAN SWEET has released a new EP, STAR STUFF, out today via Polyvinyl. A year after the release of Show Me How You Disappear, STAR STUFF is laid-back and daydreamy, opening with mid-tempo troubled love song "FIGHT" (released as a single in May). Following "FIGHT" is "DIE A MILLION TIMES," which comes with a distorted visualizer that highlights the song's fast-paced synth-pop beat. The title track follows, a saccharine anthem with a hard-hitting chorus: "I'm so sick, sick of never being enough, even when I'm holding your whole world up/I'm so sick, sick of never being enough, when you're the only one made from star stuff." Closing the EP is a fun, dance-pop remix of "FIGHT" by DAGR. Listen to it all below.

IAN SWEET is hitting the road this summer for some US shows with guest Bnny, including a Brooklyn show on July 27 at Baby's All Right. All dates are below.

IAN SWEET: 2022 TOUR DATES

Sun. Jul. 24 - Seattle, WA @ Capitol Hill Block Party

Wed. Jul. 27 - New York, NY @ Baby's All Right #

Thu. Jul. 28 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s #

Fri. Jul. 29 - Washington, DC @ Songbyrd #

Sun. Jul. 31 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall #

Mon. Aug. 1 - Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz #

Tue. Aug. 2 - Toronto, ON @ Baby G #

Thu. Aug. 4 - Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village #

Fri. Aug. 5 - Milwaukee, WI @ Colectivo #

Sat. Aug. 6 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry #

Mon. Aug. 8 - Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge #

Tue. Aug. 9 - Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar #

Thu. Aug. 11 - Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge #

Fri. Aug. 12 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court #

Sun. Aug. 14 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar #

#=w/ Bnny